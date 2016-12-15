Letter: Special Christmas for special kids

The true spirit of Christmas was shared by all in attendance at the 58th Annual Children’s Developmental Center Christmas party held Dec. 8 at the Lima UAW Hall. Over 250 of our current and former students and their families enjoyed various musical performances, fellowship and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

We would like to express gratitude to Husky Lima Refining Co., Degen Excavating Company, Ineos Nitriles, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 32, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local Lodge 85, Insulators Local 41, Peterson Construction Company, Lima Building Trades Council, Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons Local 886, Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 776 and RMF Nooter for your financial donations and time spent volunteering that makes this event possible each year.

Thank you to the UAW Local 1765 for providing the perfect party environment, Jim Boedicker and friends, Jacob Wall violinist, face painters, clown and character entertainment. You have once again made this a special Christmas for our children and families!

Christine M. Wagner, Executive Director

Children’s Developmental Center of Lima, Inc.