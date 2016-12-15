What do youknow aboutBill of Rights?

Many citizens have a limited understanding of American history and our unique form of constitutional government. Without this knowledge, how can we expect them to exercise the rights and responsibilities of citizenship?

Two hundred twenty-five years ago this month, on December 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights became part of the U.S. Constitution.

In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who described the Bill of Rights as “the great American charter of personal liberty and human dignity,” declared December 15 Bill of Rights Day.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to test and refresh your knowledge of the signing and adoption of the Bill of Rights, which comprises the first 10 amendments to the Constitution.

1. The Bill of Rights states that

A. In criminal prosecutions, the accused shall have the Assistance of Counsel

B. No person shall be compelled in any civil case to be a witness against himself

C. No (search) warrants shall be issued but upon reasonable doubt

D. The people have a right to assemble peaceably or unpeaceably

2. In which city was the Bill of Rights signed by the First Congress?

A. Boston

B. New York

C. Philadelphia

D. Washington

3. In what year were the amendments comprising the Bill of Rights sent to the States for ratification?

A. 1776

B. 1787

C. 1789

D. 1791

4. According to the First Amendment, Congress shall make no law

A. Allowing only oil from Saudi Arabia to be sold in America

B. Respecting an establishment of religion

C. Favoring the appointment of conservative originalist judges

D. That imposes taxes without the consent of the people

5. Which memorable phrase is included in the Bill of Rights?

A. Give me liberty or give me death

B. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

C. The laws of nature and of nature’s God

D. Nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted

6. The Fourth Amendment addresses the issue of

A. Unreasonable searches and seizures

B. Trial by jury

C. Suits at common law

D. Excessive bail

7. Who was most responsible for guiding the Bill of Rights through the First Congress from its introduction to signing?

A. Thomas Jefferson

B. James Madison

C. George Mason

D. Patrick Henry

8. Which state provided the last vote needed to secure the adoption of the Bill of Rights?

A. Delaware

B. Massachusetts

C. Virginia

D. Kentucky

9. According to the specific language of the Bill of Rights

A. The powers not expressly delegated to the United States are reserved to the States

B. Congress can abridge freedom of speech and of the press in emergencies

C. The powers not delegated to the United States are reserved to the States or to the people

D. There shall be no standing armies in time of peace.

10. According the Bill of Rights the people have the following right:

A. The right to bear arms

B. The right to equal protection of the laws

C. The right to alter or abolish their government

D. The right to a free education

ANSWERS: 1-A, 2-B, 3-C, 4-B, 5-D, 6-A, 7-B, 8-C, 9-C, 10-A

Gordon Lloyd is a senior fellow at the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, and author and editor of a series of online exhibits on the American Founding hosted by the Ashbrook Center’s website, TeachingAmericanHistory.org.

