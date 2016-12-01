Letter: Good deed, doing without

I admire the work Jerry Lewis does concerning the free meals on Thanksgiving.

I do wonder though, while he does that good deed does he think about the people working in his restaurants. Those folks average $8 per hour. That is okay I guess for starter jobs. My surprise was the fact they don’t get overtime pay. In fact they don’t get anything extra for working holidays. So while Mr. Lewis is doing his “good deed ” his employees are doing without.

Come on Jerry, don’t forget the people who worked to put you in the high position your in. Some of those folks work there as a second job just trying to make ends meet. Not meant to offend you, just “food” for thought.

Phyllis Griffith, Columbus Grove