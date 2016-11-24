Don Stratton: The evangelical factor in the election

Much of the country is still stunned, both positively and negatively, at the election of Donald Trump to be our next president. You can’t turn on a TV or log onto the internet without someone giving their analysis of what happened.

These analyses are simply the opinions of the person talking or posting to the net. Unfortunately, they also believe that their opinions are the only ones that could possibly be correct. We have reached the point, at least in the view of the national media, where any conservative thought has to be based on either ignorance or racism. Since everything that happens today is supposed to be race based, one thing that’s all over the media and the web is that the reason Trump won is because of ignorant racists unhappy that we have had a black president for the past eight years; one black commentator referred to it as “Whitelash.” They couldn’t possibly accept the fact that a significant percentage of the populace wouldn’t like Obama’s policies regardless of his race.

There is one group that is not nearly so surprised as the rest of the country at the election outcome — the millions of evangelical Christians who pretty much supported Trump across the board. They are not surprised because they believe in the power of prayer, and evangelicals prayed for this outcome by the millions; they also voted for it in unprecedented numbers. They were not necessarily praying or voting for Trump’s election — many of them had to hold their noses to do it — but they saw his election as the only way to put an end to a lot of things that they don’t like, such as the assault on Christianity that has been growing by leaps and bounds for decades, and has accelerated rapidly over the last eight years.

One factor that contributed to the unhappiness of evangelicals is that both Obama and Hillary have Muslims as their closest advisors. Not just close, but their No. 1 advisors, people who have their ear almost constantly, and to whom they listen the most. Many evangelicals see Islam asan inherent threat to our way of life. Of course they don’t believe that all Muslims are a threat, or that all Muslims approve of the actions of a small minority within their religion. But they do believe, consistent with biblical prophecy, that as the Muslim presence in our country grows, the threat to our safety and to our very way of life grows along with it.

There were demonstrations taking place in many cities by people who could not believe what happened, could not understand how it happened, and refused to accept the results of the election. Interestingly enough, a lot of them screamed loudly when Trump said he might not accept the outcome if he didn’t win, but when the shoe was on the other foot they took to the streets. Many of these cry-babies were part of groups that gained a degree of special status as preferred citizens under the Obama administration. These groups need to consider that there is a very large core group of citizens of this country who don’t find them special; citizens who are sick of people whom they believe are participating in aberrant behavior, receiving special treatment at the expense of the safety and peace of mind of the rest of us.

There also is little doubt that both the financiers of, and the participants in, these demonstrations are basically non-believers, and as such, they neither believe in nor understand the power of prayer. They should consider that maybe there really is a God, one much stronger than presidents and politicians, one that can and will intervene when enough people ask Him to, and when He sees the long established core values of our country being destroyed by elected officials who care only about themselves and their pet group du jour.

Don Stratton http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Stratton-Don-1.jpg Don Stratton

By Don Stratton Guest Columnist

Don Stratton is a retired inspector for the Lima Police Department. He writes a guest column for The Lima News, often focusing on police matters.

Don Stratton is a retired inspector for the Lima Police Department. He writes a guest column for The Lima News, often focusing on police matters.