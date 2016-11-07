Letter: Dollar General nice addition to Ottoville

A Dollar General store newly opened for business in the corporation limits of Ottoville is a dream come true.

The majority of the population welcomes the convenience store to our rural west edge of Putnam County.

A tip of the hat to John Schimmoeller excavating contractor, Tim Dearman construction department of Dollar General Corp, and Vice President Dan Niser also of the headquarters for Dollar General, and village administration for grabbing the brass ring.

Jerry Hohlbein, former mayor, Ottoville