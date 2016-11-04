Letter: Unification better than confrontation

While volunteering at Putnam County Republican Headquarters, I was confronted by a candidate for Putnam County commissioner.

I am one of many people Michael Lammers has been very confrontational and aggressive with while at headquarters. Lammers told me, “I will vote for him and I will like him.” He told me he will be the next commissioner and “there is nothing you can do to stop it; the moment I took over the 6119 issue would be over.” However, he wouldn’t confirm if he was for or against 6119; which is of interest to many, especially with Lammers being on both sides of the fence on the 6119 issue.

If Lammers is elected commissioner; there big storm on the horizon if Lammers.

The important issue to recognize is experience: Lammers doesn’t have experience; unless Lammers feels attending meetings for 10 minutes and walking around with a note pad counts (you never see him take notes). He wants a photo op also.

Lammers has divided the Republican Party. He only became a Republican when he lost a past race as an Independent.

It would be a huge mistake to vote for Lammers. Lammers is not what we need in the commissioner’s office.Vote for a person that has experience and will work for the citizens of Putnam County.

Nancy Goeede, Columbus Grove