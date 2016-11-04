Letter: ‘More of same’ doesn’t cut it

With just days before the election, please consider these important facts.

There are just and unjust choices. An unjust choice is terminating the life of another human being. Preborn babies are human beings. Abortion is a sanitized way of saying preborn child killing, the ultimate sin of convenience to allow living a life more desirable. Think of over 50 million lives aborted. How many untold number of future inventors, doctors, scientists, even caregivers and payers of taxes and social security. No wonder social security is in danger, with more drawing out and fewer paying.

Both candidates are flawed. Trump is boisterous, blatant and brash. Clinton is lying, cunning and deceptive. Remember Benghazi, more important are possible Supreme Court appointments. Read the Democratic and Republican platforms, different as night and day, as far apart as good versus evil. Think about what you want for our country. Change or more of the same.

Rita Gremling, Lima