Letter: Priests, pastors need to speak out

I understand that churches are not supposed to preach politics from the pulpit or they can lose their tax exempt status. However, I believe this won’t matter considering we are on the verge of losing so much more.

It would be great if priests and pastors lead their people in the right direction and not be passive. Isn’t that what happened in Germany before the Nazis took over?

We have a huge issue of abortion. One party is for abortion right up to just before delivery of the baby if the woman chooses. The other party is not for abortion and wants Planned Parenthood no longer funded. In my eyes, anyone who votes for the party of abortion is as guilty of murder as the person performing the abortion. Catholics and Christians cannot vote for this and they need to be reminded from the pulpit. You cannot claim ignorance on this issue.

In the last elections, 47 percent of Catholics voted for a man who has funded Planned Parenthood, the largest organization killing babies in the world. They do not offer mammograms or women’s healthcare as they would have you believe. Because of Obamacare, we are being forced to pay for abortions through healthcare.

We are also going to have to face the real possibility that we will have 3 or 4 Supreme Court judges that will be appointed by the next president.

This is also the party of racism. They continue to enslave people with programs that do not give the good jobs and self-esteem, no, and they have provided them with phones and welfare.

If people thought they were going to get a saint to vote for, I really don’t think that’s possible. But remember in the Bible, God used the most unlikely people to do his bidding.

Sally McCall, Delphos