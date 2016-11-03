Letter: Hard to understand Clinton supporters

I had a discussion with four Hillary Clinton supporters. I was very disappointed in them.

They said we need open borders because we need to bring in these kids from war-torn Syria in the United States and they also said we need open borders for people to work on farms and factories that Americans will not do. Then they said they strongly support abortion in the United Sates because it should be a woman’s choice.

As a Trump supporter I replied we need secure borders and need to do away with abortion because if you Hillary supporters would not have tortured and murdered 59 million babies in the United States since Roe vs Wade we would have plenty of citizens from ages 15 to 40 years old to do the work for you elite Hillary supporters.

Glen Lewis, Lima