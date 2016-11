Cheer up my fellow citizens. Democracy is in motion big time. The presidency is the face of this nation. A leadership role, a representative if you will. As we the people balance the power, justice will proclaim the outcome.

This land is my land. This land is your land. Land of the free, home of the brave. Crown thy good vote with brotherhood from sea to shining sea. So I suggest you put on your ruby slippers. Get out and vote, there is no place like home. USA….USA….YEAH!

Rosemary Benedum, Lima