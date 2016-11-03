The principles ofjudicial independence

One of the hallmarks of our American Judicial System is the importance maintaining public perception of judicial integrity and impartiality. Anyone who has ever been in a courtroom understands deeply the importance of having confidence that the judge is unbiased and absolutely impartial.

Judicial races in Ohio are non-partisan races. The reason for this is it sends the message that judges are responsible to the law, not to any political party. It helps keep clear the line between judges and those elected to the other political branches. Any party to a lawsuit must have faith and trust that political party affiliation will play no role in the judges decisions that affects them and their loved ones.

Historically, Ohio has always prohibited a judicial candidate from advertising their political party affiliations after the primary. That rule was changed to permit judicial candidates to reference their political ties and connections through the general election. However, the Ohio Supreme Court urges judicial candidates to minimize references to party affiliation: “although these affiliations and others may be communicated to the electorate, a judicial candidate should consider the effect that partisanship has on the principles of judicial independence, integrity, and impartiality.” Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct, Rule 4.2.

Partisan politics have no place in the courtroom and justice is blind. Be wary of political endorsements in judicial races, and vote to further what we critically need in our judiciary: judicial independence, integrity, and impartiality.

Brad Deleruyelle, Ottawa