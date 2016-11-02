All Republicansmust back Trump

This year is one very important election for America! We have Republicans that will not get behind Donald Trump even in Ohio!

George Soros is backing Hillary. He is funding Project Veritas or you can look up ProjectvertasaAction.com. They were active in 2012 but it has just been out in the open on the Internet and on FOX news. The men behind it are Scott Foval, Ceasar Vargas and Bob Creamer, who is the husband of Jan Schakowsky, a Democrat Congresswoman from Illinois. They are pushing illegals to vote in other states. Then they get paid. I also read Virginia has changed its laws so felons could vote. This is one year we should turn out to vote on time.

Neither person running for president is perfect, but we need conservative Supreme Court Judges and Donald Trump has released his list of candidates. Freedom is not Free! That was the slogan of the Korean War.

Edward Shick, Lima