St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Lawsuit-wary ABA stifles criticism of Trump as a lawsuit bully

OCT. 28, 2016 — The American Bar Association has been accused by some of its own members of acting like, well, lawyers for declining to publish an article critical of Donald Trump’s history of suing his critics. In a spectacular bit of irony, the attorneys’ association said it didn’t want to get sued.

This is not a profiles-in-courage moment for the ABA, but it must be said that the original language read like an accusatory legal brief, not a dispassionate study of an issue.

For example, the introductory sentence read, “Donald J. Trump is a libel bully. Like most bullies, he’s also a loser, to borrow from Trump’s vocabulary. Trump and his companies have been involved in a mind-boggling 4,000 lawsuits over the last 30 years and sent countless threatening cease-and-desist letters to journalists and critics.”

The article was commissioned by Communications Lawyer, a quarterly ABA publication. The lead author was Susan Seager of Los Angeles, a former journalist turned lawyer. She spent nine years as an in-house counsel to Fox Entertainment Group, where she reviewed scripts as well as news stories prepared for Fox News. Thus does the irony get deeper.

When top ABA officials reviewed her story, they suggested numerous changes to the text. For example, the first sentence quoted above was edited to read:

“One of the many interesting facets of this year’s Presidential campaign has been the multiple attacks on the media, the First Amendment, and the judicial system itself by one of the candidates, Donald J. Trump. While many of these attacks have proved to be meritless, Trump certainly has experience with the courts, as he and his companies have been involved in a mind-boggling 4,000 lawsuits, and the First Amendment by sending countless threatening cease-and-desist letters to journalists and critics.”

Rather than agree to the edits, Seager withdrew the article and posted it online at Media Law Resource Center. “The ABA took out every word that was slightly critical of Donald Trump,” she told The New York Times. “It proved my point.”

Most reporters know the pain of having their finely constructed prose trampled upon by editors and lawyers. The ABA’s chief concern was that the article was a “partisan attack piece in the midst of a highly charged election season.”

You can argue with the language, but there’s no argument about Trump’s history of using lawsuits and threats of litigation to silence critics. It’s hard for a public figure to prove libel, but so-called SLAPP suits (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) can be used to tie up opponents in costly legal battles. Even on hallowed ground at Gettysburg, Trump has threatened to sue his accusers.

Trump has all the hallmarks of a bully. Libel litigation surely ranks among them.