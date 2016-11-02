Letteer: Will the Zombies vote this year?

Zombies, not the kind portrayed on TV, but those eligible registered voters who choose to shirk their civic duty by not voting.

In 2012, only 61.8 percent of total electorate participated in the presidential election. Your “dream candidate” not running? Tough, get over it and pull the best option available.

Why?

Think of the issues at play this year and the vast difference in perspectives as represented by each political party’s candidate. If you want to defend our Constitution and Republic from the ongoing growth of centralized government then you need to get out of bed on Nov. 8th and get to the polls.

Not sure who to vote for?

Read our Constitution, gather factual insights from credible resources, pray to God for guidance and participate in our country’s process….your children and their children are counting on it!

Patrick O’Connor, Lima