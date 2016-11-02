Letter: Trump can’t fire Congress, world leaders

This election is so important to the air we all breath and the water we all drink. We have seen the water contamination is Lake Erie, Grand Lake St Marys and Flint, Michigan. Years ago, I remember the Detroit air and water being contaminated by industrial waste. The river would be what ever color industry was dumping that day.

Don’t allow industrial greed to kill your family tomorrow, because you voted wrong today.

Th EPA is important!

Typically, if a person doesn’t put money into something, they don’t have a right to bitch. The reason Trump didn’t pay taxes is because of the corporate laws. Now who made up these laws years ago?

If Trump was using anything and everything to keep from paying taxes, what makes you think he will, all at once, change to where he will pay 35 percent in taxes? You can change that percentage to what ever, there not paying anything anyway!

Trump is use to having people work for him that are good at what he wants done, or he fires them. This is the environment he is use too. He can’t fire Congress; he can’t fire world leaders!

If Trump was John Kerry, and couldn’t make a deal diplomatically with Iran, what is his answer? To go alone and bomb Iran?

Read your history books. History repeats itself. Mix lies with the truth, to confuse and divide the people.

Search through the obvious lies, to find the truth, before you vote.

Charles Whiting, Lima