Vote Addisonfor state board

I need you to join me in backing Tanyce J. Addison for the State Board of Education.

During my time on the Sate Board of Education, I have worked with leaders from across our state who bring a range of experiences and skills to the table. We share in common a deep commitment to making Ohio’s schools as strong as possible and Tanyce Addison shares that dedication to our children.

Tanyce Addison has taught for more than 30 years in public schools. She knows we need to end this culture of excessive testing. Our children need more teaching and less testing.

My friend Tanyce Addison also knows we must develop our children by encouraging imagination, critical thinking, creativity and a love of learning.

Tanyce, an alumna of TBDBITL, The OSU Marching Band, went on to teach music and choir at every grade level in K-12. Her passion for putting children first, instead of tests, has been her goal since day one of her teaching career.

But Tanyce’s understanding of our public schools extends beyond the classroom. Tanyce has used her experience to advocate for the education community not only within her own school system, but around the Central Ohio region as well.

Our board needs the experience and passion of educators who are focused on supporting public education and creating an opportunity-filled, quality education for our kids.

That’s why I’m voting for Tanyce J. Addison for the State Board of Education. When you go to the polls, make sure to finish your ballot and remember one thing: Just Add Addison.

Ann E. Jacobs, District 1, State Board of Education