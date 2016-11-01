Letter: Look at records; Hillary the choice

Who do we elect, Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton?

Well we know if we elect Trump we will learn a lot about cuss words and groping. He will also name Supreme Court Justices. With the far right already in charge of the House and Senate and things like women’s rights, Social Security, health care and free trade coming up over the next four years, we the middle income group may find our civil rights and our incomes suffer.

We have known Clinton for many years as the first lady, secretary of a state and U.S. senator. We have seen all of those trying to condemn making a mess of things themselves in the Senate and House.

Ron Pugsley, Lima