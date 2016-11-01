Letter: Wobler good fit for Putnam

I first met Tony Wobler last winter when he announced he would be running for Putnam County commissioner.

He has a diversified background which makes him uniquely qualified. He has been a teacher, business man and has 24 years’ experience working for the State of Ohio. He was promoted to be the business and human resource administrator over an eight county area. When you meet him you are met with a kind, generous man with a great deal of integrity.

He has a tremendous amount of experience working in the area that is similar to that of a county commissioner. He is a proud humble man. Those that know him find him to be a friend for life. He is known to have stood up against complacency, and although it wasn’t always easy as he says in his own words, “it was the right thing to do.”

He has worked with all levels of officials and is a person that can facilitate a consensus among peers. It isn’t often that the citizens of Putnam County have such an interesting, experienced and intelligent person to run for county ccommissioner. The skills that Tony will bring to this position are tremendous. He is analytical and would make decisions based on what is right for the citizens of this county. Tony Wobler will be the right person to move the County forward.

Jan Miller, Pandora