Letter: Many helped Ride-a-Thon success

On Oct. 15, the Equestrian Therapy Program held its 23rd annual Ride-A-Thon/Pumpkin Festival at Fassett Farm. The day was a huge success due to the countless hours of preparation and hard work by the staff, volunteers, families, riders and, of course, the horses.

Mega thanks go to our Platinum and Diamond sponsors: CCR Realtors, Potash Corp., Emerson Climate Technologies, The Kewpee, Hunt & Johnson LLC, Auglaize Dental Associates, Dr. Bill Lauf, Mercy Health and Ann Fassett. Our friends at the Husky Action Club, once again, made sure participants and visitors were well fed, providing a wonderful lunch for all. Reverend David Harris and the 3rd Floor Band were outstanding. Kevin Miller ran a great live auction. We would also like to thank Chief Supermarkets, Biggby Coffee, Barry Electronics, and White Cottage Rentals for their donations and supplies. Thank you to all of our sponsors, board members and the individuals and businesses who donated auction and raffle items.

The support of the people of Lima and the surrounding communities is truly heartwarming. Because of your generosity, the ETP Program is celebrating its thirty-third year of providing equine facilitated therapies and activities to over eighty-five riders each week.

Thank you so much to all who came to the farm, enjoyed the beautiful day and helped us make this our most successful Ride-A-Thon ever!

Bev Thompson, Co-Founder