Leter: Garrett will work hard for all voters

I had the honor and the pleasure of sharing my home and several meals with Janet Garrett, the Democratic Party candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District, as she campaigned in Wapakoneta.

She intends to replace Jim Jordan in the Congress.

Janet Garrett is an intelligent, articulate, outgoing, sincere and thoroughly enjoyable person. She has recently retired after a 35-year career as a teacher, most recently at the kindergarten level. Janet is well-traveled, knowledgeable about world, national and state affairs and about the needs, hopes and dreams of real people.

She is again campaigning tirelessly to meet the people of the district and to promise she is listening and will work to represent all the people in her district. Janet Garrett deserves your vote.

Jane Myers, Wapakoneta