Letter: Halloween parade offers sweet treat

I watched the fall parade in Cridersville from my window. I know the kids like to get the candy that is thrown out a few pieces at a time, I like the way they are now putting the candy right in the children’s bags. The library was doing the same, I was too far away to see what the were giving but looked like pencils instead of candy.

Then this bus came along with kids two in a window throwing candy out by the hand full, one hand after the other. I wish I had their budget. With other things coming behind that bus, all that candy could not be picked up.

What got me the most was at the end of the parade, the fire department’s rescue truck came and stopped. The driver got out and was picking up the candy from the street, then he tossed it into the grass. He must have been thinking he didn’t want to have to make a rescue run later because a child got hit by a car while picking up candy in the middle of the street.

May God bless him.

The lady across the street came and picked up some of the candy and gave it to a little boy.

Doris Lemar, Cridersville