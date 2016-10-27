Letter: Hillary good at double-talk

In response to “The other side of ‘never Hillary” in the “Your View” section:

When Secretary of State Clinton ran for president the first time, she was asked if she would have sent our troops to Iraq and, she quickly answered, “Yes.” Thousands of our soldiers lost their lives for something we never should have stuck our nose in in the first place.

Now she’s saying she wouldn’t have sent our troops there, but then she would’ve. Not that Trump’s any smarter on things like that. Sadly, we don’t have a good choice this time around.

Jane Jones, Lima