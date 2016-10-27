Letter: Next election has to be better

Here we go again. Mr. Trump talking about women. It doesn’t matter it was 11 years ago. He cannot change things. His apology was not one. He is not fit to be president of this great country.

As for women, he really degrades us in every way. It’s not good for our young people to hear or see. We adults are to set good example. This election is not good for our great country. What do other countries think of us? Mr. Trump’s not to be trusted and Mrs. Clinton needs to really talk to American people. We all need to vote on Nov 8th, but it’s really hard given what the American people have to pick from. I hope our next election will have better people to run our great country. Vote on Nov 8th.

— Mary Squire, Lima