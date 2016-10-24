Letter: Schierloh good fit for judge

In addition to serving as state representative for Putnam, Henry, Williams and Fulton counties, I have practiced law across Northwest Ohio for a number of years. My practice has given me the opportunity to represent clients in many courts in front of many judges throughout our region. I have learned that attorneys with a wide range of experience usually make the most qualified judges. In Republican Keith Schierloh, Putnam County has just that.

For the past 17 years, Keuth has successfully done virtually anything an attorney can do in a court and he has done it in multiple counties. He has represented villages, businesses, farmers and individuals in a wide variety of matters. In fact, I first met Keith when I was filling in as prosecutor for the City of Napoleon. I was immediately impressed with his professionalism, ethics and his respect for the court and the law. It is these traits that will make him an excellent Common Pleas Judge for Putnam County.

Finally, as a legislator I am always mindful of the separation of powers among our branches of government. Keith is well aware it is a judge’s job to interpret the law and rule on it and that it is not a judge’s job liberally construe the law to accomplish what the judge personally believes in. For all these reasons and more, I feel Keith will serve Putnam County well as its next Common Pleas judge.

State Rep. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon