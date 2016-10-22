Letter: Schierloh a solid choice for judge

I ask the voters of Putnam County to vote for Keith Schierloh for Putnam County Common Pleas judge. Keith has been a practicing attorney for over 15 years, and during that time has served as legal counsel to numerous northwest Ohio villages, past president of the Putnam County Bar Association, and is currently a member of Putnam County Corrections Board.

He has also demonstrated his commitment to his community through his involvment in the Knights of Columbus, Pathways Counseling Center, and coaching a local baseball team. Keith has a well-rounded background that will well serve you as judge.

U.S. Rep. Robert Latta, R-Ohio, 5th District