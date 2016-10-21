Letter: Save our country by voting Trump

I am a member of the Republican Party this election and am tired of the newspapers not printing the negative, secretive things and cover-ups by Democrats.

President Obama, the FBI and State Department helped Hillary Clinton destroy her emails. Her campaign has taken over the TV stations and newspapers, except for Fox (who tells both sides). Wiki leaks have come out to tell the American people what was on her emails. Pretty bad stuff.

Hillary is two people: She tells the voters she is going to change the country, (but still follows’ Obama’s agenda, which has done nothing for our country).

Hillary’s emails are being put on Fox News to show her lies. The other stations hardly give it a minute. She meets secretly with her millionaire investors and tells them not to pay any attention to what she tells the public. She’ll take care of them if they keep feeding Bill and her money.

What is happening to our country? It is time to fight back and vote for Donald Trump.

Also, I resented the unkind words about us Catholics and Evangelist from the heads of Hillary’s campaign.

Betty Durnell, St. Marys