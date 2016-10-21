Letter: Maybe you need a new chef

Citizens of America, it should be quite easy to make your choice on Nov. 8th. If you like the direction of the country; you like the integrity and activity of the polished, professional politician of 30 years; fret no longer: Vote Hillary.

Now, if you do not like big government and the corrupt culture of Congress and the Beltway, you too have an easy decision: vote for Trump, a non-politician, an outsider whose demonstrated skill is business.

I have one suggestion: Do not complain about the food if you continue to use the same chef!

Mary Ellen Stroh