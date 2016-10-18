Letter: How does Obama sleep at night?

In the early stages of Isis, three- and four-star generals recognized President Obama was not capable of making the correct decision about wars. These generals strongly advised Obama to put boots on the ground and wipe Isis out while they were still a small group of thugs.

Recently, Obama made his last speech to apologize to the Americans for, as Obama put it, all the small mistakes he made during the time he was president. Well Obama could apologize a hundred lifetimes and this still would not bring back to life the thousands of lives that were lost while he played president of all the golf courses.

Congress should appropriate funds to erect a monument to Obama as to being the only president that had thousands of people annihilated during his administration. Obama should go to bed each night and wake each morning with this on his mind.

— James Matson, Wapakoneta