Letter: No loophole for gun shows

The Lima News recently published a guest editorial from the Toledo Blade titled: “NRA, firearms owners against gun-show loophole.”

This is baloney! I’ve been an NRA member for 30 years and this editorial is not true. What the NRA / gun owners are against is the continued myth of the supposed gun show loophole! We have been fighting the term “gun show loophole” since it was invented by a Democratic staff member of Attorney General Janet Reno’s Department of Justice.

The Democrats used a few straw buys of guns illegally to promote and keep this myth going.

In the last 12 years I have bought eight guns at gun shows. All were done legally. A survey done by the NRA years ago stated that less then 10 percent of the weapons sold at gun shows were sold illegally. In surveys conducted by the FBI and ATF respectively, less than 1.9 percent of guns sold at gun shows have been used in crimes.

One other thing the Blade article is not believable about is the 82 perct NRA membership believing people on the no fly terror list should not be allowed to buy firearms. This 82 percent number is like the 92 percent number the Democrats like to throw at us concerning gun control.

Yes, there are going to be unprincipled gun dealers who may sell guns without a background check, but this is the exception rather than the rule as stated by the fun control zealots.

— Darryl L. Hinkle, Spencerville