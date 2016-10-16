Willet column: America then and now

Isn’t America great?

Well, not exactly, but not for the delusional reasons Mr. Trump is offering.

This nation had its finest hours when good versus evil was more easily distinguished; when the nation held common values and a reasonably unified concept of its role in the world; when there was greater conscience and capacity for sacrifice; and when daily communication had enough cure time for credibility checking. The issue, apparently still mysterious for too many of our nation’s politicians, is that time’s arrow only moves forward.

The world is a different place. America has no monopoly on smarts, invention, even in the last fraction of a century, industrial sophistication. The naive quickly cite the Internet — it was enabled by a citizen of the UK. The Large Hadron Collider, beneath the Switzerland and French border, probing the origins of this universe, would have been constructed in Texas if not for the stupidity of our right wing tribe. The U.S. leads the world in medical research, but can’t affordably deliver its promises to many citizens.

Fast forward to the last eight years; the principal barriers to a smarter, and greater America reside arguably two-thirds with a bigoted, dogmatic Republican party, and one-third with an occasionally equally inflexible Democrat left wing’s social delusions. Consider, in an earlier, saner, and more thoughtful America, an arrogant, corrupt buffoon, serial liar, with mental health issues, and a national security risk, would have been laughed off the stage declaring a self-important vision of being POTUS.

The dominant bottom line, our present election portrays an America that overall has despaired of both its Federal and state centers of governance dealing rationally with challenges, leading to knee-jerk political behaviors. Something equally basic has muddied values everyday families used to consider sacred: Simple patriotism without guile; the guidance of religious precepts that haven’t been twisted to advance intolerance and bigotry; a less rapacious, more predictable world environment; a trustworthy press, versus chaotic digital communications permitting second-by-second rumors, lies, insults, and delusions but scrambled with legitimate information — without a reality check; and matter-of-fact and gracious acceptance of those different without bigotry.

That leaves common sense to be protected by local communities, if they can exercise the wisdom and courage to peek behind the curtains erected by self-anointed elites, blocking democratic process and broad collaboration. One fix for even well intentioned but dictatorial local cultures is, demand debate, then use the voting booth. A second, demand transparency and God-given and prescribed commitment to truth. Can you presently find these values expressed, for example, in New Bremen’s and St. Marys’ manipulative civic arenas?

Our society’s woes run deep, but critical for weathering our nation’s current dyspepsia, can these questions get on the table in the two communities, without censorship: What is blocking greater collaboration in both places; what community functions are truly essential to future achievement; and how can all of a community’s citizens get a fair hearing of their needs? Not easy questions, but ones that won’t get addressed by closed minds.