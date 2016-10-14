Letter: Why I’m sticking with Donald Trump

I did not vote for Mr. Trump in the Republican primaries, but it will be Mr. Trump I cast my vote for this November.

Do you really think Hillary Clinton will appoint Supreme Court justices that respect the authority of the Constitution? We have seen the assault on individual liberties by activist judges. Liberals will always seek to undermine that which they cannot directly overthrow. The Constitution is a threat to their Marxist agenda and they will cripple it any chance they get.

“Oh, but he doesn’t pay taxes!”…well, blame the politicians that created a tax code that makes that possible. Don’t hate Trump, hate the corrupt system.

“Oh, but he doesn’t have any political experience”…yeah, that’s kind of the point. What have politicians done for America? They have us $20 trillion in debt and our healthcare system is debacle. They create problems faster than they can subsidize them!

“Oh, but he’s ill-tempered!”…Mr. Trump does not always speak the way I would, but his ability to cut through the crap has gotten a lot of folks to pay attention.

“Oh, but he’s a corrupt business man!”….really? Recall that a Clinton is on the other ticket. This woman has committed more criminal misconduct than your typical prison inmate.

The progressive world view of Hillary Clinton would ensure that government makes the decisions that you should be making for yourself. That we as Americans risk loosing our own culture, traditions and sovereignty to accommodate everyone else’s. We should be confronting evil – not making deals with it.

I urge people of faith to vote in this election. God bless America and let’s help make it great again.

— Devin Palmer, Lima