Letter: Vote for sanity; vote Democrats

A letter signed by 50 prominent Republican national security experts say of Donald Trump: “We are convinced that in the Oval Office, he would be the most reckless President in American history.”

Ten former nuclear launch officers sign a letter declaring, “Donald Trump should not be the nation’s commander-in-chief. He should not be entrusted with the nuclear launch codes. He should not have his finger on the button.”

Trump attacks a gold star family, claims a judge should be disqualified because his parents were born in Mexico, wants a religious test for immigration, thinks more nations should have nuclear weapons, isn’t sure he’d defend NATO members, admires Putin and brags about being able to commit sexual assault because he’s a star.

After all of this, our local so-called Republican leaders — Cheney, Faber, Huffman, and Jordan — still put party before country and endorse Trump?! Portman finally withdrew his endorsement — not for the danger to the country but several days after the tape of the bragging came out when he had time to read the polls!

Vote for sanity—vote for Hillary Clinton, Ted Strickland and Janet Garrett.

Ted brought Ohio back from the 2008 great recession to the 15th fastest growing state in the nation by 2010. Ted fought for the auto bailout but Portman opposed it.

Janet Garrett wants to allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for lower drug prices. This could save $230 billion dollars a year, but Jordan is opposed.

— James Bode, Lima