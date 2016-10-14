Letter: Voter fraud overblown

It is that time of year when Republicans trot out their favorite lie, voter fraud. The truth is, there is no such thing as voter fraud.

Under president George Bush, the Department Of Justice did a five-year investigation and found virtually no evidence of any organized effort to skew federal elections, according to court records and interviews. In Ohio, Republican Jon Husted investigated every district and found “0.002397 percent.” That’s how much voter fraud there was in Ohio , according to a report released by Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted. Out of about 5.63 million votes cast in a presidential election in this key swing state, there were 135 ” possible” voter-fraud cases referred to law enforcement for more investigation.

You are more likely to be hit by lightning, than meet an actual person committing voter fraud. Voter fraud is a lie told by Republicans to justify their purging of real voters from registration, which is a real thing, that actually happened. And that’s the truth.

— Robert Dotson, Lima