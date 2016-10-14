Letter: Boy Scout event a huge success

I would like to take the opportunity to publicly express my sincerest thanks to all of the sponsors, volunteers and Boy Scout staff that made Swamp Romp 2016 such a fantastic success.

Over a dozen businesses and organizations sponsored this spectacular and fun filled event. Husky, Chamberlain Huckereide Funeral Home, Lima Lumber, the Millwright and Carpenters Union to name just a few.

A special shout out of appreciation to all of the individual volunteers and many unpaid participants who gave of the time and talents to make this event a resounding two thumbs up success.

— Alex Clow, Lima