Letter: Building full of chips, mufflers

Wonderful article about the Chipper Chip factory at 201 S. Central Ave. But it would have been nice if you would have continued the history of the building.

In thet Oct. 13, 1963, edition of The Lima News is another picture of this building announcing that my father, Walter George, was opening the first Midas Muffler Shops in Lima. This business was in operation there until the late 1970s after the second shop at 601 N. Cable Rd was opened and operated until the late 1990’s when my father retired.

— Mike George, Lima