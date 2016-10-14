Letter: Make a note to get out and vote

Do vote! The date is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The time starts at 6:30 a.m. You will have the whole day to vote — right up to 7:30 p.m. And with the new system, it is faster than in past years — your check in time is very short.

Have I talked you into Voting for this year? Let me try the “feel sorry for me” approach. Your friends and neighbors who volunteer to run the polls for you have to be there at 6 a.m. We stay all day for you - until 7:30 p.m. and then the shut down. It is a fun day because we get to serve the people, our city, the state and the nation.

However, it is not very much fun when we sit alone all day! One year we only had seven people show up to vote and that is very sad indeed.

You don’t have to run a marathon, do any heavy work, or take a hard test. All you have to do is to walk from your car to the door, then come in and tell us who you are and vote.

— George Haver, Lima