Editorial: Hillary capitalizes on race turning into one-issue question

Donald Trump may be a tycoon when it comes to business, but his riches keep flowing Hillary’s way.

Clinton has been taking Trump to political school ever since the calendar turned to October. Just when the polls showed the race tightening, Trump turned the presidential race into a one-issue question about his moral behavior, thanks in part to the well-timed release of a now infamous 11-year-old tape of Trump bragging about his sexual conquest of women.

Shame on Trump for being a jerk and allowing Hillary to effectively steer the political discussion away from issues that need debated as well as those that question her leadership.

Trump’s behavior toward others is open game, but it shouldn’t be the issue that dominates the political conversation day in and day out. It’s time to refocus the discussion on issues like:

• The criteria each candidate will use when nominating U.S. Supreme Court justices.

• Each candidate’s position on abortion.

• How each candidate will work to cut the federal deficit.

• Under what circumstances would each candidate deploy our military.

• Each candidate’s assessment of our military strength.

• How will each candidate handle the rising threat of both international and domestic terrorism?

Voters should be demanding this from both candidates, but instead, Americans are tuning into what amounts to a bad political mini-series that gets more bizarre every day.

Trump is now fighting members of his own party as well as Clinton.

“Disloyal (Republicans) are far more difficult” than running against Clinton, Trump tweeted Tuesday. “They come at you from all sides. They don’t know how to win — I will teach them!”

Trump says he is now free from whatever filters remain: “It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to.”

All of this has to be giving Hillary a good laugh.

And why not?

The Republican party is fractured. With all the distractions, she doesn’t have to talk about leadership, emails or the mistakes made or lies told about Benghazi

With that, the American people lose.