Letter: Schroeder good choice for judge

Come November, the voters in Putnam County will be tasked with electing a Common Pleas Court Judge for the first time in 30 years. It is, obviously, a decision that requires a good deal of thoughtful consideration, for the seat of the Honorable Randall Basinger will not be an easy one to fill.

We are writing to endorse Todd Schroeder because we feel he has the experience and the demeanor to fill that seat.

We have known Todd since 2005, both in private practice and through his public service as assistant county prosecutor. Many can speak to his community involvement and his public service, but it was his role in private practice that has resonated with us for nearly 12 years.

Todd represented us through a very contentious legal proceeding which lasted more than two years. Throughout the case he exemplified patience, compassion, integrity, diligent preparation and quiet determination. And while Todd treated all parties on both sides of the aisle with fairness and dignity, he was truly empathetic to our situation and was dedicated to an outcome in the best interest of our family.

A family man, a man of faith, a man of the highest moral and legal ethics, and a man that has proven his dedication to this County and to those he serves, we urge voters to join us in electing Todd Schroeder the next Common Pleas Court Judge of Putnam County.

— Don and Liz Huston, Pandora