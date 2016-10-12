Letter: Miller City golf team slighted

Putnam County will be proudly represented at the Division III State Golf Tournament by two teams — Kalida and Miller City. The two schools are separated by a mere 12. Last Thursday, their respective golf teams were separated by a mere seven strokes. However, this paper’s coverage (or lack thereof) would make one think that Miller City is situated in another state, let alone be headed to the state golf tournament.

These young men from Miller City did as they’ve done all season. … they battled to the very end, just like the other 100-plus individuals at last week’s district tournament. Fortunately, their efforts were rewarded with a berth at this week’s state tournament (and a pathetic paragraph from this newspaper).

With that said, the Miller City community will drive to Columbus, proudly support both Putnam County schools’ efforts at State, and cherish the memories both teams make.

— Dale Schimmoeller, Leipsic