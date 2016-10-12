Letter: America is great right now

If I could ask Donald Trump one question it would be: “If America is a cesspool with all kinds of things wrong with it and it needs to be made ‘great again,’ why are people from all over the world struggling to get here?”

This touches on two of Trump’s vision points: immigration and being “great again”.

My point is that America, with all its faults, is great. To be great is a relative term. One needs to be greater than others to qualify. People vote with their feet every day to come here because it is greater here than at home.

I’ve heard it said, though I cannot attribute it, that America has the worst government in the world – with the exception of all others.

Think about it.

— Dave Perry, Mount Cory