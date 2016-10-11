Letter: Cleaning up mess left by Democrats

I read the article by Robert Dotson entitled, “GOP Cries Democrats Work.” It was spoken like a true Democrat.

Republicans have plenty to rant about. More than 90 million people not working. They live off their Obama government checks that are paid for by the middle class. Obama has been busy vacationing while the country is run by his czars and Valerie Jarret in the White House.

Obama is working on the New World Order doing away with the middle class. He wants true socialism: just poor and rich. They talk about taxing the rich, what a lie. The rich movie stars and ball players donate to the Democrats so they won’t tax them to death.

The Gold Star Islamic family ranting about Donald Trump is a big time donor to the Democratic party. My faith and trust are not in the government. This administration is taking away religious rights every day while promoting Islam.

— Barbara Searle, Belle Center