Letter: Honest elections; not shenanigans

Ohio is due to upgrade its voting laws as we want Americans who vote to make sure we do all we can to halt voter fraud. Right now it is pushing “vote by mail.”

My question: Who checks a person’s ID? A driver’s license can be anyone illegal or a refugee.

We really need to get voter ID cards for Americans. We cannot go to a foreign nation and vote! I feel we need to have voter ID card issued that contains your picture, important information and a magnetic chip which when your ballot is issued is scanned.

Then there are other things to consider. People having homes in two states and voting in both places. I read where Visa card has stopped 38 percent of fraud by the use of the new cards with a magnetic chip. It may cost a bit more but we need honest elections! Freedom is not free!

— Edward Shick, Elida OH