Wobbler has skillsPutnam County needs

I am pleased to endorse Mr. Tony Wobler as your next Putnam County Commissioner. I have known Tony for over 10 years and for part of this period, he served as one of my direct reports. Because of this relationship, I can speak to his experience, skills, knowledge and training that make him an excellent representative for Putnam County.

Tony’s responsibilities during his time as a member of my staff (at the Ohio Department of Transportation) included analyzing personnel, equipment, materials, financial and infrastructure needs/allocation for eight northwestern Ohio counties. Several accomplishments I can attest to over this period include: 1) a reduction in the vehicle fleet and efficiency of operations by assigning certain maintenance personnel to a single vehicle, 2) upgrading one vehicle for the guardrail crew by equipped it with advance technology to make operations more efficient and safer, 3) increased cross-training opportunities for engineers and technicians, and 4) worked with the safety personnel to identify a lighting scheme that could assist in reducing accidents involving snow plows and other winter maintenance equipment.

Tony has a positive attitude, strong analytical and leadership skills to go along with his desire to accomplish outcomes in a timely and efficient manner. Tony is very proud individual that’s always gives his best in all facets of his work life. However, he is not beyond seeking expert advice from others when needed.

Tony has an in-depth understanding of public policy and the experience operating under these policies. This leads me to state “Putnam County” will be Tony’s priority.

— Leonard E. Brown, Cape Coral, Florida