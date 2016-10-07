Letter: The last Sunday in September

First off, I’d like to thank the good man above for a great Sunday, Sept. 25, which was the 31st A.B.A.T.E. Region 3 Toy Run. Man what a day we had.

I’d also like to thank everyone who worked hard to put this thing together and make it work. Everyone from chili cookers and servers, door prizes, auctions, 50/50, gate people and the band DNA for donating their time.

And to all the 600 or so riders and their passengers, a great big hug of thanks goes to you for coming out and spending the day with us; spending your money to help the children out at Christmas. Without you our work would have been useless.

Again, thanks to all! We will do it again as always the last Sunday in September. Mark your calendars!

— Dana L. Frost, A.B.A.T.E. of Ohio Region 3