Letter: Don’t be Ostrich of climate change

There are many issues confronting us these days which require our attention. We find the news filled with seemingly important things we are made to feel require our time and attention. And yet I wonder how many persons read and were alarmed by the article “Scientists: World likely won’t avoid dangerous warming mark,” by Seth Borenstein, AP Science writer on Page 6A of the September 30 issue of the Lima News.

Borenstein cites the number of top scientists and groups in this nation and around the world, who are warning us of the climate change our planet has already experienced and the predictions of even greater changes in the coming years. These changes and predicted changes are based on legitimate, scientific proof, many of which can actually be “seen” on photos from satellites in space. And yet, there is much climate change denial in our nation in spite of this.

Those who are in climate change denial about this scientific proof are like the proverbial “ostriches with heads stuck in the sand.” We humans have been given a wonderful planet, ideally formulated for our existence. And yet in our “ignorance,” we are more concerned about the seemingly insignificant issues confronting us than in the “big picture” our scientists are calling us to … climate change is real and almost entirely the result of humanity’s abuse of Planet Earth. For the “big picture” also says: “this planet is our only home; we have nowhere else to go.”

— Beverly Shade, Lima