Letter: Siefker has experience

Republican Brian Siefker is the only experience and qualified candidate in Putnam County that is running for sheriff.

Siefker served his country as a United States Marine; he serves his community as a firefighter; he serves his county as a captain at the sheriff’s office, and most importantly, he serves his family as a devoted husband and father.

His 23 years of experience at the Sheriff’s Office and his lifelong commitment to the people of the county more than qualifies him to become the next Putnam County Sheriff.

Siefker never quit or abandoned the sheriff’s department; he never quit or abandoned the Republican party; nor has he ever compromised what he believes to get a vote.

Independent candidate Dennis Cupp often claims it is his turn to be sheriff. What does he base this claim on? Cupp made a choice to leave the sheriff’s office after a few years of service. If being a sheriff was his lifelong dream, why did he quit the job that would lead to that dream. After retiring as a fire marshal, Cupp has worked (double dipped) for the past six years as the town cop of Leipsic; padding his already handsome state funded retirement. Cupp does not have the experience to run the day-to-day operation or budget of the Putnam County Sheriff’s office; he only has a dream, he wasn’t willing to work to accomplish that dream.

Brian Siefker has earned your vote.