Mark Figley: Time to rein in pro players

Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jeremy Lane. San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reed. All have recently seen fit to take a knee during the pregame playing of the national anthem in solidarity with 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has said he will continue to refuse standing during the anthem “until police brutality of minorities comes to an end.”

Since Kaepernick has yet to take a snap on the season, he also knelt during the anthem before a game at Oakland Castlemont High School, while the team’s players laid on their backs with arms up in the air.

Other assorted NFL players have chosen to make a similar point by kneeling or upraising their fists. Most recently, San Francisco coach Chip Kelly even threw his support Kaepernick’s way. And now it’s reported that NBA players will soon follow suit.

Meanwhile, many legal experts and talking heads have come to their defense, describing these acts as constitutionally protected free speech in the name of bringing attention to social injustice in America. Going forward, how long will it be before pro athletes everywhere protest in similar fashion; especially when the NFL has said it has no authority to control such expression?

But are these acts really protected under America’s Constitution?

Every professional athlete serves at the behest of their particular team. And although the casual observer may believe that free speech is protected in America, it’s not quite that simple. This fact might be best summed up in the words of Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, who stated: “An employee may have a constitutional right to talk politics, but he has no constitutional right to be employed.”

In plain terms, if you want to work, be careful what you say on the job; especially when the boss may be listening. Obviously the NFL teams who employ the previously mentioned athletes could learn a thing or two about what players can or can’t do when it comes to their conduct while they are on the company clock. And, thus, so can the National Football League, NBA, etc.

In recent years, the media have cited many examples wherein employees have been terminated from their jobs for expressing their political views or simply speaking their minds. Such action has generally been upheld as legal. What many in our dumbed-down society fail to recognize is that the First Amendment limits only what the government can do to control speech. It does not extend to the private-sector; only to people employed by the government. And even this is questionable with harassment of whistleblowers and among those with union protection.

What more likely explains the tolerance on the part of NFL teams and league officials to this public expression is political correctness.

With the arrival of groups such as “Black Lives Matter” to the political stage and a clear climate of nonexistent dialogue relating to everything associated with racial relations in America, professional sports organizations have voluntarily ceded their power to control employee speech. After all, who wants to spend time fighting claims that they are anti-Constitution, against free-speech or worse yet, racist? Better to avoid any negative publicity on the entire subject.

This is the state of America in 2016.

Gone are the days when athletes simply played the game. Now there are more and more Colin Kaepernicks; comparing themselves to Jackie Robinson with every new cause.

In the case of Kaepernick, he doesn’t just limit himself to criticizing America on the field.

At a postgame news conference, he exhibits his utter ignorance of non-freedom in modern-day Cuba by proudly wearing a Fidel Castro T-shirt.

Obviously, Kaepernick missed the 2015 Freedom House report which singled out Cuba as the country with “the most restrictive laws on freedom of expression and the press in the Americas.” In addition, the Cuban-based Commission for Human Rights reported 8,616 politically motivated arrests occurred there in 2015, and another 7,418 similar arrests took place through June of 2016. Religious persecution in Cuba is also on the rise, with the government demolishing churches and seizing property on an increasing basis.

Colin Kaepernick and his NFL comrades have proved they are comfortable with insulting sports fans and patriotic citizens alike through their political expression, while living under the erroneous assumption that such action is constitutionally protected.

Before his next “free speech” outburst, he should take some time to examine the plight of blacks outside the United States; particularly in Cuba, where they are relegated to second-class citizenship and regularly excluded from leadership roles across society.

Perhaps Kaepernick, now relegated to second-string quarterback in San Francisco, could then improve his on-field play to earn his exceptional NFL paycheck. That is, before he is deemed expendable and loses his job and the NFL platform that goes along with it.

By Mark Figley Guest Columnist

Mark Figley is a political activist and guest columnist from Elida. Reach him a [email protected]

