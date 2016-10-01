Letter: What I remember about Galvin Hall

Our family business, Terry P. Smith, Plumbing & Heating Company (sold in 1973 to become Smith / Boughan) had the contract for Galvin Hall, which The Lima News recently featured for celebrating its 50th year.

Here are three additional items of interest about Galvin Hall’s construction:

• We had at least two floors of sewer plumbing under water test, waiting for the state inspector. In the lower floor restroom, the floors were rough concrete. We had a 3-inch test plug in the floor drain. A labor for the brick masons was stocking the room for them. He got tired of tripping over this test plug. He got down on his knees and tried to remove this plug. He started to loosen it when it blew out, with about a 3-foot high of water gusher, soaking him and everything in the area, leaving 2 inches of water trapped on the floor. He spent the rest of the day soaking wet sloshing through this water till it drained through cracks in the floor. He and his fellow workers learned not to mess with plumbing lines.

• Another event, our crews were working in the roof equipment room installing the heat / cooling systems. One of them had an empty oxygen tank. The General Contraction Co. crane was busy. He looked over the side of the building and seen it was clear below, thus he threw the tank over the edge thinking it would land on its side. Nope, it landed on its end and sunk two feet into the soft mud. He got caught digging it out; his (blank) was chewed out real good.

• Later, when the building was about done and ready to occupy, we had to install some kind of buried line by the south side of the drive ramp to the basement. The telephone company was called because there was a buried line in the area. They came out and said the posted signs were on the north side and did not test to be sure. The backhoe started digging at the building, heading for the street. About half way out, all kinds of sirens were heard. All of Bath fire trucks came flying up and stayed till we were done. We hit the 1½-inch phone line that they said was to be on the other side of the drive. The phone company was called to repair the line, not at our cost. The line had three separate systems, only one was being used. The hole was dug bigger for them. They repaired the line with a big wad of wires that they wrapped in a plastic bag and filled it with epoxy glue. We installed the line under this mess.

— R. Dean Smith, Lima