Letter: Lima schools is first rate

I have a unique perspective on the upcoming Lima City Schools renewal levy. As someone who never attended any Lima City school, I received an education from the school system nonetheless.

It began about six years ago when our oldest child came of school age. Like most families, we evaluated all available educational options. Like too many families, we had been exposed to a popular local narrative that painted the city schools as second-rate.

Ultimately we decided to open enroll our oldest child in a neighboring school district without even visiting a Lima school building. Over the next two years we would begin to receive an eye opening education in just what is available in the Lima City Schools.

It started when we encountered one family after another who raved about their child’s school only to discover they were talking about the district we had ignored. Upon visiting several of our city school buildings we were floored by the passion of the teachers, the rigor of the curriculum, the “family” atmosphere, and the unparalleled variety of extracurricular opportunities.

We are Spartans ourselves now and have become one of those very families that rave about their school.

I received my “education” only because others spoke up, so I want to do the same by encouraging residents of the city to vote “Yes” for the renewal of the Lima City Schools this November. It is not a new tax so it won’t increase your tax bill but it will increase the likelihood that more families will have the chance to learn what we did: there is nothing second-rate about our city or our schools.

— Grant M. Sullivan, Lima

Campaign Co-Chair for Lima City Schools Levy Renewal