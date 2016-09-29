Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The great Arnold Palmer: The man was more than a golfer

SEPT. 27, 2016 — Arnold Palmer did Latrobe, Penssylvania, proud every time he addressed a golf ball. Palmer, who died on Sunday at age of 87, may not have been golf’s greatest player ever, but he was its first superstar, becoming synonymous with the sport a half century ago.

Palmer’s father was a groundskeeper at Latrobe Country Club who introduced him to the game as a toddler. It was during those formative years on greens that a genuine son of Western Pennsylvania became an athlete who transcended the game with a combination of talent, charisma, decency and a legendary work ethic.

Arnold Palmer earned his reputation and the cult of personality that celebrated his every swing. “Arnie’s Army,” as it was called, could be found swelling the galleries of every golf venue where he played domestically or abroad. He scored 62 PGA tour victories, of which seven were major titles, including four Masters.

Besides becoming the game’s first million-dollar player, Palmer picked up big commercial endorsements and recognition for the once-sleepy sport. He was so popular that Madison Avenue recruited him to pitch everything from cologne to cars. It popularized the game.

Palmer’s popularity made it possible for him to earn more than the younger rivals who outplayed him like Jack Nicklaus, arguably the greatest player of the last century in terms of victories won. The Palmer-?Nicklaus rivalry was gentlemanly, spirited, yet focused. The golfers genuinely respected each other and enjoyed each other’s company.

Arnold Palmer was a friend of presidents who golfed from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Barack Obama. Even in retirement and many decades past his prime, his name continued to be one of the most revered in all sports. Many called him “The King” in tribute to the impact he had on the game, but to Arnold Palmer himself, he would always be the player from Latrobe — who stayed in Latrobe. A great American, he showed the world the best values of Western Pennsylvania.